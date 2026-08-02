Groupe la Francaise Sells 19,831 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Groupe la Francaise reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,831 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $629.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Wall Street projections for Spotify’s second-quarter metrics

Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Positive Sentiment: New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Spotify adds Campaign Lift to Discovery Mode

New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Is Spotify fully valued going into earnings?

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Analyst estimate changes for Spotify

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns.

A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity has been one-sided, with 31 reported open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with 609 investors adding shares and 677 reducing positions, adding to caution ahead of the report. Why Spotify stock is down today

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total value of $2,880,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,594. The trade was a 60.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,734.59. This trade represents a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.0%

SPOT stock opened at $501.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $748.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $486.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.45.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Featured Stories

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