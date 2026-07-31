Groupe la Francaise Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,147 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $10,430,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.50.

View Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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