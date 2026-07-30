Grupo Aeromexico $AERO Shares Bought by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968,686 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 191,700 shares during the period. Grupo Aeromexico comprises 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 2.91% of Grupo Aeromexico worth $55,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AERO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeromexico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeromexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AERO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Aeromexico from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeromexico from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Grupo Aeromexico from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeromexico from $28.00 to $26.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.06.

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Grupo Aeromexico Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:AERO opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Grupo Aeromexico has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 35.90.

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aeromexico had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeromexico will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grupo Aeromexico

In related news, insider Aaron James Murray sold 350,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,618,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,524,282.80. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.82% of the company's stock.

Grupo Aeromexico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

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