Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 5,125 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,719 shares of company stock worth $36,438,002. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $235.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS growth reaccelerated sharply: Amazon Web Services revenue rose 37% year over year—the fastest growth in several years—beating expectations as enterprise AI spending increased. New arrangements with Meta and OpenAI further support demand for Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Amazon's AWS posts fastest growth since 2021

Amazon Web Services revenue rose 37% year over year—the fastest growth in several years—beating expectations as enterprise AI spending increased. New arrangements with Meta and OpenAI further support demand for Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon delivered a broad earnings beat: Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 20% to $200.6 billion, surpassing the $197.0 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $5.75 exceeded expectations of $1.82. Operating income reached $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit was approximately $16.6 billion. Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 20% to $200.6 billion, surpassing the $197.0 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $5.75 exceeded expectations of $1.82. Operating income reached $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit was approximately $16.6 billion. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and retail added momentum: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day activity supported the North American e-commerce business. Amazon also said a $600 million tariff refund will be partly passed on to customers. Amazon Thrives On Big Q2

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day activity supported the North American e-commerce business. Amazon also said a $600 million tariff refund will be partly passed on to customers. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy is increasingly focused on monetization: Coverage suggests Amazon is emphasizing AWS infrastructure, partnerships and customer access rather than competing exclusively to build the industry’s top proprietary model. This could improve returns on AI spending and reduce the cost of a frontier-model race. Amazon is proving you don't need the best model

Coverage suggests Amazon is emphasizing AWS infrastructure, partnerships and customer access rather than competing exclusively to build the industry’s top proprietary model. This could improve returns on AI spending and reduce the cost of a frontier-model race. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Anthropic investment produced a substantial non-operating gain, boosting reported profitability, but the benefit may be volatile and does not represent recurring operating earnings.

Amazon’s Anthropic investment produced a substantial non-operating gain, boosting reported profitability, but the benefit may be volatile and does not represent recurring operating earnings. Negative Sentiment: Spending and guidance remain investor concerns: Amazon’s planned roughly $200 billion of 2026 capital expenditures is pressuring free cash flow, while its third-quarter revenue outlook of $197 billion to $202 billion is below the approximately $204.6 billion analyst consensus. Reports of costly AI deployment errors add to execution risk. Amazon Contends With Unplanned Overspending on AI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp set a $335.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here