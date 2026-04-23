G&S Capital LLC Acquires 10,183 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,004 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company's stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company's stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,919,442 shares of the company's stock worth $215,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Key American Electric Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist began coverage and later upgraded AEP to a stronger buy stance, setting a $148 price target (largest new target among recent reports), signaling renewed analyst conviction that supports upside. Truist coverage and $148 PT

Truist began coverage and later upgraded AEP to a stronger buy stance, setting a $148 price target (largest new target among recent reports), signaling renewed analyst conviction that supports upside. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target to $143 from $138 and kept an “outperform” rating — implies ~8% upside from current levels and reinforces bullish analyst momentum. Raymond James raises PT to $143

Raymond James raised its price target to $143 from $138 and kept an “outperform” rating — implies ~8% upside from current levels and reinforces bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Seaport Global upgraded AEP (upgrade coverage noted in media), adding to recent buy-side chatter that could support demand for the shares. Seaport Global upgrade

Seaport Global upgraded AEP (upgrade coverage noted in media), adding to recent buy-side chatter that could support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo published a forecast calling for strong price appreciation for AEP, which adds another institutional voice expecting upside — bolsters the upgrade narrative. Wells Fargo bullish forecast

Wells Fargo published a forecast calling for strong price appreciation for AEP, which adds another institutional voice expecting upside — bolsters the upgrade narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Sector piece highlights power-grid momentum and notes AEP gaining spotlight in the Nasdaq Composite — supportive context but not a direct catalyst. Power Grid Momentum: AEP Gains Spotlight

Sector piece highlights power-grid momentum and notes AEP gaining spotlight in the Nasdaq Composite — supportive context but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly to $136 from $137 while keeping an “overweight” rating — still implies modest upside but represents a small cut to enthusiasm. Morgan Stanley lowers PT to $136

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2%

American Electric Power stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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