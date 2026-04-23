G&S Capital LLC Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 140.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $331.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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