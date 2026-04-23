G&S Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,130,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $905,383,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $672,357,000 after buying an additional 370,573 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $426,016,000 after purchasing an additional 55,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,924,050 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $419,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $204.48 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $218.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.51. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $176.45 and a 1 year high of $249.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 58.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Trending Headlines about Packaging Corporation of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Packaging Corporation of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — PKG reported $2.40 EPS (ex‑special items), above the $2.17 consensus; this outperformance supports the thesis of resilient underlying demand. Packaging Corporation of America Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 EPS beat — PKG reported $2.40 EPS (ex‑special items), above the $2.17 consensus; this outperformance supports the thesis of resilient underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and profitability improved — Q1 net sales rose to ~$2.4B from ~$2.1B a year ago; net margin (~8.6%) and ROE (~19%) indicate healthy operating leverage. Packaging Corporation of America Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue and profitability improved — Q1 net sales rose to ~$2.4B from ~$2.1B a year ago; net margin (~8.6%) and ROE (~19%) indicate healthy operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and preview coverage provide context but no new catalyst — several previews and metric deep dives summarized expectations ahead of the print; useful for framing trends but not market-moving by themselves. Packaging Corp. (PKG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Analyst and preview coverage provide context but no new catalyst — several previews and metric deep dives summarized expectations ahead of the print; useful for framing trends but not market-moving by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance missed Street view — management set Q2 EPS guidance at $2.33 vs. the consensus ~ $2.52, signaling softer near-term earnings than analysts expected; this guidance shortfall is the primary negative catalyst dragging the stock.

Q2 guidance missed Street view — management set Q2 EPS guidance at $2.33 vs. the consensus ~ $2.52, signaling softer near-term earnings than analysts expected; this guidance shortfall is the primary negative catalyst dragging the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trim — Truist trimmed its target (from $267 to $260) while keeping a buy rating, a modest downgrade to upside expectations that may weigh on sentiment. Benzinga

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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