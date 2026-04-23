G&S Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 138.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,470 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,099 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6,172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company's stock worth $294,838,000 after buying an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock worth $153,978,000 after buying an additional 2,008,946 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,304,324 shares of the company's stock worth $538,389,000 after buying an additional 1,816,786 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6%

Citigroup stock opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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