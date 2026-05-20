GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Free Report) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.36% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 163.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 32,175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 356.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Business Financial Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $64.00 price target on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $65.50.

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First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.68.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 18.16%.The firm had revenue of $44.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Business Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: FBIZ is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

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