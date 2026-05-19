GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 176.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron remains a major beneficiary of the AI boom, with reports highlighting record highs, strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and tight supply that is supporting pricing power and a favorable revenue/margin outlook. Article Title

Micron remains a major beneficiary of the AI boom, with reports highlighting record highs, strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and tight supply that is supporting pricing power and a favorable revenue/margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: News that Samsung may face labor disruptions lifted hopes for tighter memory-chip supply, which can benefit Micron by supporting stronger industry pricing and potentially improving margins. Article Title

News that Samsung may face labor disruptions lifted hopes for tighter memory-chip supply, which can benefit Micron by supporting stronger industry pricing and potentially improving margins. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market pieces pointed to Micron as one of the standout AI trade names, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the stock after its huge run over the past year. Article Title

Multiple market pieces pointed to Micron as one of the standout AI trade names, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the stock after its huge run over the past year. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on bullish investor commentary and portfolio updates, but these were more sentiment-driven than fundamentally new, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Article Title

Several articles focused on bullish investor commentary and portfolio updates, but these were more sentiment-driven than fundamentally new, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Micron came under pressure from a broader semiconductor sell-off and investor worries that the AI rally has pushed memory-chip valuations too far too fast. Article Title

Micron came under pressure from a broader semiconductor sell-off and investor worries that the AI rally has pushed memory-chip valuations too far too fast. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also flagged concerns about demand durability, China exposure, and the risk that memory-market conditions could weaken if AI spending cools. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $681.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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