GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.72 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 378.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $131,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $72,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 732,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $59,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,240.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 381,061 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $16,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,532,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,588,775.04. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,891 shares of company stock valued at $28,969,086. Insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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