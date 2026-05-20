GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 280.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 693.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:APH opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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