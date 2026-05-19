GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 105,601 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 727.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,119 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the quarter. Delek US makes up about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Delek US worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Delek US Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Delek US's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 22,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $987,560.07. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,276.87. This trade represents a 53.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $495,464.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,520.68. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 182,815 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,000 over the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report).

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