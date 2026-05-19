GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 1,187.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,154 shares of company stock worth $784,866 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business's fifty day moving average price is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here