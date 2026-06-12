GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 4.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,430,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,852,680,000 after purchasing an additional 161,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,910,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,960,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,606,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,161,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,009,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,256,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $814,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EXR opened at $150.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business's fifty day moving average price is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $125.71 and a 52 week high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.29%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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