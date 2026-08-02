Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Guardant Health worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $40,199,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 107,787 shares of the company's stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Styrax Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Styrax Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $127.00 price target on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,420,017.34. This represents a 47.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chris Freeman sold 24,406 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $2,896,260.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,124,234.78. The trade was a 28.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 708,565 shares of company stock worth $90,556,597 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Up 6.3%

GH stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $176.58. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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