Guardian Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Guardian Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,858,288,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $661.73 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $716.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.29.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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