Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,818 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Guidewire Software worth $78,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi increased its position in Guidewire Software by 703.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Guidewire Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $509,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 131,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,568,595.10. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $308,011.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,071.58. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 29,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,332 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $134.21 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.30 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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