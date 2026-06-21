Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,878 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Walmart accounts for 2.2% of Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $1,709,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,676,000 after buying an additional 81,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock worth $104,182,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $40,855,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $117.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. The stock has a market cap of $932.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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