Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 470.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610,721 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,328,217 shares during the quarter. Haleon accounts for about 1.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's holdings in Haleon were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Haleon alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,529,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,003,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,140,000 after buying an additional 8,115,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Haleon by 4,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,027,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,155,000 after buying an additional 7,845,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,500,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 6,966,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 116.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,384,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,423,000 after buying an additional 6,669,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haleon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haleon wasn't on the list.

While Haleon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here