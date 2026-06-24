Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,956 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after buying an additional 92,569 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Halliburton worth $32,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Halliburton by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 110,220,971 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $3,114,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,825,761 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,436,336,000 after purchasing an additional 861,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,097,164 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $878,806,000 after purchasing an additional 443,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 82,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $841,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,004,682 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $639,715,000 after buying an additional 2,238,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $363,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 72,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,064,992. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $852,377.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,927,732.07. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 416,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,888,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, April 10th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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