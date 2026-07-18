Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 544.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,927 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.27 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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