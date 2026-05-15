Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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