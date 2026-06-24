Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,408 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.5% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.74. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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