Hamilton Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 202.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 83,743 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $373.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.21 and a 200 day moving average of $383.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 28,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,169.99. This represents a 7.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have bought 14,857 shares of company stock worth $1,099,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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