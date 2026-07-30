Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 38,916 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 10,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,017.34. This trade represents a 47.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John G. Saia sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $2,130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,134.50. This trade represents a 30.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 708,565 shares of company stock valued at $90,556,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GH opened at $144.23 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.59.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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