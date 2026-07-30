Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 6,622 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 200.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $3,099,319.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,302,860.46. The trade was a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $362.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $337.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $365.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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