Hamilton Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 375.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Down 1.4%

AMGN opened at $387.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $398.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

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About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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