Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE BAC opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $433.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is an increase from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its BAC price target and rating. JPMorgan increased its target from $62.50 to $68.00 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful potential upside based on the referenced price. Benzinga article

JPMorgan increased its target from $62.50 to $68.00 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful potential upside based on the referenced price. Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings forecasts support the long-term outlook. Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Bank of America to $4.64 from $4.53 and its FY2027 estimate to $5.20 from $5.13. The FY2027 forecast is above the broader consensus cited in the report. Erste Group earnings estimate article

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Bank of America to $4.64 from $4.53 and its FY2027 estimate to $5.20 from $5.13. The FY2027 forecast is above the broader consensus cited in the report. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains generally favorable. Recent coverage highlights BAC’s second-quarter performance relative to diversified-bank peers and identifies the company as a potential beneficiary of artificial-intelligence adoption through operating-efficiency and margin gains. Bank of America AI beneficiaries article

Recent coverage highlights BAC’s second-quarter performance relative to diversified-bank peers and identifies the company as a potential beneficiary of artificial-intelligence adoption through operating-efficiency and margin gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America disclosed changes in its Umicore stake. Umicore reported that BAC repeatedly crossed the 3% transparency threshold, with the position remaining around that level. The disclosure does not indicate a material change to BAC’s core business. Umicore stake article

Umicore reported that BAC repeatedly crossed the 3% transparency threshold, with the position remaining around that level. The disclosure does not indicate a material change to BAC’s core business. Negative Sentiment: Broad bank-sector selling weighed on BAC. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America all declined as investors positioned ahead of the Fed meeting. Uncertainty over whether rates will remain unchanged—or potentially move higher—has increased volatility across financial stocks. Bank stocks ahead of Fed meeting article

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

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