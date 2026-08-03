Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 13,863 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $5,587,100,000 after acquiring an additional 594,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,603,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,934,935,000 after purchasing an additional 540,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $331.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $368.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $308.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total value of $242,795.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,721.30. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at $27,477,180. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

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