Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 80,751 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 210.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Michael Yee Reiterates Buy on Gilead

UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Positive Sentiment: The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Gilead to Report Q2 Earnings

The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. BMS and Gilead Rule in the CAR-T Space

Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an Equal Weight rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Barclays Gilead Price Target Update

Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Negative Sentiment: Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Analysts Estimate Gilead to Report a Decline in Earnings

Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Atea Pharmaceuticals said its hepatitis C combination therapy matched Gilead’s drug in a pivotal Phase 3 trial. If approved, a competing oral regimen could threaten Gilead’s hepatitis C franchise, although commercialization and regulatory risks remain. Atea Hepatitis C Phase 3 Trial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2%

GILD opened at $132.73 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,140. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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