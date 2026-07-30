Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 151.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,753 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE BMY opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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