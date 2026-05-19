Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 251,415 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 957,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 251,415 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $205,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $420.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $686.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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