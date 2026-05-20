Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 45,997 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,421 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $51,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $294.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $306.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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