Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,955 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,653 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Intel were worth $67,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $543.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business's 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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