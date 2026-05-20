Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $35.94 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 998,223 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 407,083 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.63% of Darling Ingredients worth $35,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,394,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,196,000 after buying an additional 512,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,776,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,058,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,122,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,119,000 after buying an additional 287,665 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,842,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,324,000 after buying an additional 388,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $69,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,222,470.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.07. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $66.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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