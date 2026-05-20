Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $50.16 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,660 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Snowflake worth $50,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $8,818,714.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,044.84. This trade represents a 62.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,233,809.77. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 284,313 shares of company stock worth $46,617,373 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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