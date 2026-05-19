Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $55.90 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,898 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 54,560 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.17% of Comfort Systems USA worth $55,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $878,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $678,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,257 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $423,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,851.78 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $452.04 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,609.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,269.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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