Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $821.90 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,782 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,727 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $821,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $988.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $940.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $999.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Article Title

Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Article Title

The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Negative Sentiment: Competition in obesity treatment remains intense, with Citi data suggesting Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill still has a strong prescription lead over Lilly’s rival programs, which could temper near-term excitement around Lilly’s market share gains. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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