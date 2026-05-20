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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 108,444 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
MongoDB logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB dramatically increased its MongoDB stake in the fourth quarter, buying 108,444 additional shares and lifting its position by 744.2% to 123,015 shares worth about $51.6 million.
  • MongoDB’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.65 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $695.1 million, up 26.8% year over year.
  • Analysts remain largely positive on the stock, but recent commentary shows some target-price cuts and ongoing insider selling, including sales by directors Hope F. Cochran and Dwight A. Merriman.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 744.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,015 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 108,444 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.15% of MongoDB worth $51,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2,640.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company's stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business's revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 993,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,998,234.84. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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