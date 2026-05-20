Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 108,444 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 744.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,015 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 108,444 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.15% of MongoDB worth $51,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2,640.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company's stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business's revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 993,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,998,234.84. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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