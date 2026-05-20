Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 203,500 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.50% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $39,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $599,087.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $477,200.20. This represents a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,122,698.20. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 120,482 shares of company stock worth $8,200,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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