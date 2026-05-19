Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 31,698 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $64,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.24.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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