Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 386,788 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 386,788 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.72% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $28,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.9%

HASI stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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