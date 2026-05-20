Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 654,711 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 654,711 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.75% of Itron worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Itron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.Itron's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 5,419 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $539,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,298,755.60. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 4,486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $446,536.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,165,969.24. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,162 shares of company stock worth $5,080,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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