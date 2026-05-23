Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 86,200 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total value of $69,773,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 615,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,251,850. The trade was a 31.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,915,461 shares of company stock valued at $358,508,976. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 3.0%

Astera Labs stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $315.81.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Article Title

Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Executives including the CEO, COO, and general counsel disclosed large share sales, but several transactions were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity awards, which makes the selling less conclusive as a bearish signal. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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