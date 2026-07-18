Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Purchases 4,775 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 245.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,721 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 544.9% during the first quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Group LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $247.27 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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