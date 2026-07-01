Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,664 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 24,845 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $48,000. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $103,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. HSBC increased their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 928,469 shares of company stock valued at $82,947,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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