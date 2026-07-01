Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,781 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $415.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $387.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $427.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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