Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.6% of Harbour Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,061.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of COST stock opened at $935.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $414.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $993.97 and a 200-day moving average of $971.96. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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