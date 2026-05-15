Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,193 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,193 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 15.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $151,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Reuters article

U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Reuters article

Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Benzinga article

Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Insider Monkey article

Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Yahoo Finance article

Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. CNBC article

Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Bears are also warning that AI spending enthusiasm may be getting ahead of actual utilization, raising valuation risk for the whole sector. Finbold article

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $235.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $191.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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